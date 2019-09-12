Nonprofit aims to double the number of low-income, Central Texas students graduating from college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit announced a bold goal for higher education: to double the number of low-income Central Texas students graduating from college in five years.

At an event Thursday at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library, Austin nonprofit Breakthrough Central Texas kicked off what they’re calling the “Breakthrough Challenge,” a campaign to raise $10 million dollars in an effort to make a significant increase in the number of students who are the first in their family to graduate from college.

The nonprofit said the goal is to enroll an additional 1,400 students in their programs and to create an endowment fund to keep the program running for years to come.

Breakthrough CTX announced that they’ve already received a significant chunk of the donations they’ll need to make that goal possible, since this campaign started they have raised $7 million.

This effort to increase resources to low-income and first-generation students is underscored by data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board which shows that the number of low-income students who graduate from college in the Austin region lags behind the rest of the state.

According to THECB’s analysis of a group of eighth graders over the course of eleven years, only 9% of economically disadvantaged students in the Austin region who enroll in higher education wind up completing their degree — the lowest rate of any region in Texas.

When you look at all students in the Austin region regardless of their economic background, their completion rate of higher education is 24% according to the THECB’s numbers, which is more in line with the range (19-26%) of the other regions in the state.

Breakthrough CTX, who offers support to students who will be the first in their families to attend college, says that students who use their programs graduate college at seven times the rate of their peers. Over the course of the nonprofit’s existence, it has helped 150 students graduate from college and has 1900 more students in their programs currently on track to graduate.

Breakthrough makes a 12-year commitment to help these students become the first in their families to graduate from college, beginning working with them in the sixth grade to assist in preparing for, applying to, enrolling in, and completing college.

Texas State Senator Kirk Watson announces Breakthrough Central Texas’ Breakthrough Challenge which aims to double the number of Central Texas students who are the first generation in their family to go to college. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

“In Central Texas, we have the lowest college graduation rate in the state among students from under-resourced communities,” said Texas State Senator Kirk Watson (D-Austin) who spoke at the announcement Thursday. “We are not doing what we ought to be doing, not just for our employers or our communities, but for those people who need a little boost to be all that they can be. The Breakthrough Challenge is our opportunity to make a difference.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 12, 2019 as “Breakthrough Day” in honor of this announcement.