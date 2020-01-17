Nonprofit founder launches national ‘We are Not Broken Day’

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS (KXAN) — Many women and girls are ashamed to show off their scars, but one woman has made it her mission to rid that stigma.

Since launching her nonprofit ‘We are Not Broken’ a year ago, Nichola Cotto has photographed nearly 80 women and girls who have gone through some sort of trauma; whether that be a mental illness, an amputation or having vivid scars.

“It’s been a busy year,” said Cotto. “I want this to go global. Scars are not limited to Georgetown, Texas.”

Nichola is a lady on a mission. Earlier this year, she wanted to apply for grant money, but later decided, “Not a grant, I want to apply for a day.”

That’s what Cotto did. On the steps of Georgetown City Hall, she along with the women she has touched celebrated their first national ‘We are Not Broken Day.’

(courtesy Nichola Cotto)

(courtesy Nichola Cotto)

(courtesy Nichola Cotto)

(courtesy Nichola Cotto)

(courtesy Nichola Cotto)

“From now until the end of time. January 17 will be known as ‘We are Not Broken Day.’

Cotto says her message is showing true. Since launching, she’s touched 80 people. She says for 2020 she expects to triple that number. Already, she’s booked up until April.

Outside of that, January 17 is another day to celebrate trauma turning into triumph, and finding joy in natural beauty.

“Photoshop… Get them off the shelves. They’re not real,” said Cotto. “Get that pressure off. You can go do your hair, feel beautiful. I’m not against that. What I’m against is fake imagery.”

To find out more information on Nichola’s organization you can follow her Facebook page.