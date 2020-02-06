No school closures or delays despite snow

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and graupel blanketed Central Texas Thursday morning, but that does not mean any students got a snow day.

Neither Austin ISD nor any other Central Texas school district announced any school closures or delays.

Icy AISD bus on Thursday morning. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Thursday morning bus drivers began to arrive at AISD bus terminal to turn on and warm up buses ahead of their daily routes. District officials said there are more than 370 routes with the first pickup at 5:42 a.m.

Reports of slick roads including bridges and overpasses Thursday morning are a concern for all drivers, including bus drivers. Everyone is advised to use caution.