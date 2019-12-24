No injuries in overnight homeless encampment fire

AFD responds to fire at homeless site on I-35 and Ben White Blvd. (Photo by AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a homeless camp. AFD says crews found around ten tents when they arrived shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

First responders say the call came in as a grass fire on the frontage road of I-35 and Ben White Boulevard. It forced the temporary closure of one of the flyovers at the intersection, and a service road U-turn lane, while fire crews put out the fire. Austin Police opened all lanes shortly after midnight.

Investigators say everyone at the site left and there are no reports of injuries.