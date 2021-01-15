No flu cases at Texas Children’s Pediatrics yet in unusual season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Typically, the winter months are the busiest for flu cases, but at Texas Children’s Pediatrics, they’ve been shut out.

When asked how many cases they’ve seen at Texas Children’s Pediatrics, Dr. Stanley Spinner said, “None.”

“We’ve tested thousands of patients for flu A and flu B and so far we’ve had zero cases,” he said.

That doesn’t mean there are zero flu cases in the community. In its weekly flu report, Travis County health officials say Influenza B is the predominant type of flu circulating in Travis County and Texas but the cases are minimal.

Spinner, the vice president and chief medical officer at the hospital, says usually the flu season brings up to a 15% positivity rate in tests, but because of precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers are unusually low.

“What we do to prevent spreading COVID, it also prevents spreading influenza, wearing a mask and social distancing,” he said.

The Center for Disease Control also reports flu activity in the United States remains lower than usual for this time of year.

As the nation works to get COVID-19 under control, Spinner says don’t let your guard — or your mask — down.

“Going into next fall and winter, I think people are going to start going crazy. I’m afraid that will really foster the spread of flu in a big way, so get your flu vaccine.”