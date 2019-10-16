No clear path to change camping rules a day before council meeting

Austin City Council meeting to discuss a $720,000 contract with Family Eldercare that allows a nonprofit to run an employment program for people who are homeless. The program pays $15 an hour to people who participate.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin City Council members will talk through the night to decide the fate of homeless rules in Austin.

Since June the city has grappled with political blowback for allowing people to sit, lie, and camp in many public places. As of now, no changes seem to have the required six votes to pass the eleven person council, including the Mayor.

Sound familiar? It is.

Council is expected to vote on changes Thursday if there is enough support.

There are more proposals and continued debate on camping bans in many parts of town.

Four council members have signed on to a plan that would outlaw camping in the way of parking meters, benches, rights of way for highways, rail tracks, and major areas around town. Councilmembers Alter, Pool, Tovo support the plan laid out by Ann Kitchen.

“We also just need to be really clear with the community about where someone can camp and they can’t,” said Councilwoman Kitchen in an interview with KXAN previewing this week’s meeting.

Sources and past statements set Councilmembers Casar, Garza, Flannigan, and Ellis as wanting to stay the course on most of what is now.

Then there’s the search for a middle, with Mayor Adler laying out a proposal that bans camping on sidewalks and near doorways. Councilman Renteria backs that; Harper-Madison – with slight changes.

Kitchen posted the differences between her plan and Mayor Adler’s plan on the city council online forum.

Mayor Adler says a return to a full camping ban is unlikely.

“No longer making them live in dark, quiet, remote places, I for one can’t send them back. We should be helping those people not hiding them,” said Mayor Adler.

The thing is, you need the voting majority to make any changes. Right now – no one has the votes.