Newsfeed Now: Health officials pause use of J&J vaccine, unrest continues for second night after deadly MN arrest

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Federal health officials are calling for a pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine while an investigation into a potential rare safety issue is underway.

See more on this story at NewsNationNow.com

An Arkansas homeowner got more than she bargained for when tracking down a beehive near her home after it turned out that a bee colony was inside a wall of her house for almost a decade.

See more on this story on KARK.com

William “Billy” Evans, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed in the line of duty nearly two weeks ago, will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda Tuesday.

See more on this story at NewsNationNow.com

There was a second night in a row of protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, as anger over the police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop boiled over.

See more on this story at NewsNationNow.com

The defense for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death will start presenting its case Tuesday after prosecutors ended their case Monday with Floyd’s younger brother and health officials called to the stand.

See more on this story at NewsNationNow.com

A student is dead, and a police officer is recovering at a hospital after an officer-involved shooting at a Tennessee high school Monday afternoon.

See more on this story at WATE.com

A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

See more on this story at WAVY.com

More than two months after a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, former Kansas City Chiefs Coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with a DWI in the case.

See more on this story at FOX4KC.com

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is staying in western New York, for now. A hearing Monday was the first step to get him to LA for a trial on new charges of sex crimes, though Weinstein’s attorney is arguing errors in the extradition paperwork should keep his client in New York.

See more on this story at WIVB.com

The backlash for business in Georgia continues two weeks after the state’s governor signed a new law reforming the states elections, with new criticisms coming from the nation’s capital.

See more on this story at KARK.com

Casino review site BonusFinder posted a job opening for an official MLB food tester, which requires traveling across the country, eating unlimited hot dogs at baseball stadiums and getting paid for it.

See more on this story at FOX46.com