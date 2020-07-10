News Notes: Potential $2K penalty for not wearing a face mask in Austin, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not wearing a face mask in Austin could soon cost people $2,000.
The Austin City Council passed the measure Thursday, and the earliest it could go into effect is Tuesday.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- A Hays CISD student said another student inappropriately touched her while on a school trip. The incident was reported as early as January.
- Be square! A local park is making it so that people can enjoy outside all while social distancing
- Fans for Fans is officially underway, and neighbors can find out how to help the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive.