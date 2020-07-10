News Notes: Potential $2K penalty for not wearing a face mask in Austin, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not wearing a face mask in Austin could soon cost people $2,000.

The Austin City Council passed the measure Thursday, and the earliest it could go into effect is Tuesday.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

