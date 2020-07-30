News Notes: First ‘probable human case’ of West Nile Virus in Austin, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health identified the first “probable human case” of West Nile Virus in Travis County for 2020.
Health officials said this is the first time in two years they found mosquitoes carrying the virus in the county. APH announced Wednesday the virus was found in an adult who lives in the northern part of the county.
