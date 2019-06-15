New York ends religious vaccine exemption

(WNYT/NBC News) A new law signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday ends religious exemptions for vaccinations for school children.

The move comes as New York battles its worst measles outbreak in decades.

New York State was hit hard with these cases in areas including Rockland County and parts of Brooklyn, where there are low vaccination rates in orthodox communities.

“The importance is if they’re vaccinated, they’re not a threat to others, they’re not a threat to other children,” said state Senator Neil Breslin.

