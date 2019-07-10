New way to ABIA? Capital Metro Blue Line expected to be part of Project Connect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There could be a new way to get to Austin Bergstrom International Airport in the future.

The Blue Line is part of Capital Metro’s transit plan, Project Connect, which would be introduced and included in the 2020 transportation bond.

Project Connect wants to make it a “congestion-free” route— whether that’s a dedicated bus or a traffic path or a rail line. A decision on the method isn’t expect until next March.

Later in July, Cap Metro will also be holding open houses regarding the proposed Orange Line corridor. This line is projected to run down North Lamar and South Congress.

A virtual open house starts on July 17 and runs until July 31. There will also be three separate meetings you can attend.