New VA grant to Austin nonprofit will help keep formerly homeless vets in homes

The grant represents a shift in how the department is addressing veteran homelessness.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin nonprofit will use a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide resources and services to keep formerly homeless veterans in their homes.

Family Eldercare is the only group in central Texas to receive a portion of the $30 million the VA set aside for the new type of grant. Previous funding went toward getting homeless veterans into housing to begin with.

“Now we need to put funds and additional supports into these folks that are now housed and ensuring that they remain housed,” said Claire Rheaume, Family Eldercare’s money management program manager.

Austin announced in 2016 it had effectively ended veteran homelessness. Three other cities in Texas — Houston, San Antonio and Abilene — have done the same, bringing the total in the U.S. to 78 cities and three states.

The new funding, provided under the VA’s Grant and Per Diem program, takes the next step, providing vets with financial management, access to education and better employment to ensure they don’t end up back on the street.

Family Eldercare will receive $162,171 to provide those case management services. The nonprofit hopes to help at least 50 vets a year stay in their homes. In all, 128 organizations across the country are receiving grant funding.

