New UT app will help students track symptoms, record COVID-19 test results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new app developed by a team at the University of Texas at Austin is expected to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Protect Texas Together launched this week and will allow UT students, faculty and staff record COVID-19 test results, track symptoms and get connected to mental health and medical resources in Travis County.

