New UT app will help students track symptoms, record COVID-19 test results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new app developed by a team at the University of Texas at Austin is expected to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Protect Texas Together launched this week and will allow UT students, faculty and staff record COVID-19 test results, track symptoms and get connected to mental health and medical resources in Travis County.

Coming up at 10 p.m. on KXAN, Jennifer Sanders speaks to the app’s developers about how Protect Texas Together will help slow the spread of COVID-19 as students head back to UT.

