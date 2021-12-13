New TSA checkpoint opening at Austin airport as travel rebounds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin continues to grow, so does the airport.

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted a video of its new general security screening checkpoint area that opens this week.

Travelers have been returning to the airport in record numbers recently as big events in Austin are ramping back up. Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix brought a worldwide audience to town and also a record number of people through the airport. The Monday following race weekend, Oct. 25, smashed previous passengers records, airport officials said. An estimated 35,000-36,000 people went through the terminal at AUS that day, 4-5,000 more than the previous record set in 2019 after that year’s F1 event.

The new checkpoint makes it the fourth in the airport.

The exact airport traffic numbers for October won’t be out for another month or so, but the latest numbers available show that people are taking flights again. Data for the airport in August showed that 1.3 million people went through that month, 210% more than August 2020 and nearly back to pre-pandemic travel levels.

The airport is also in need of more storage for fuel, and plans for a 3 million-gallon facility are in the works.