New subpoena suggests ongoing investigation into Samantha Dean’s murder

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – Recently-filed court records appear to show investigators are seeking further evidence in the February 2015 murder of Samantha Dean.

A subpoena for bank records filed Jan. 21 in Bastrop County court requests a detailed list of items from a Bank of America account belonging to a 34-year-old man named Jason Miles. The list includes:

Account statements

Copies of all deposits, withdrawals and all checks and money orders

Account transfer details

IP Address logs for all online access to account

Private account holder information of accounts where funds were transferred to/from

Video of any in-person transactions at Bank of America branches or ATMs

Up to this point, unsealed search warrants introduced into the court record show Texas Rangers and Bastrop County Sheriff’s investigators have relied heavily on cellphone records to build a criminal case presented to prosecutors last year.

The Duces Tecum subpoena was filed in Kevin Watson’s public case file Jan. 21, 2016. Duces Tecum is a type of subpoena that can be filed requesting documents from a person or entity following an indictment. Grand jury evidence collected prior to an indictment is typically sealed until after a final finding at trial.

It remains unclear why authorities issued the subpoena and what link, if any, Miles has to Watson or VonTrey Clark.

In other filings made public last year, investigators alleged they interviewed a friend of Watson’s. The friend told detectives Watson told him Clark wanted to pay someone $5,000 to have Dean killed.

Watson, who is still in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge, has a scheduled court appearance in Bastrop County later this month for an arraignment hearing in the death of Dean.

Clark pleaded not guilty in November to any involvement in the Dean’s death. Clark, a former Austin police officer was also indicted last year and charged with capital murder in the death of Dean and her unborn baby, Madeline. He remains in the Bastrop County jail ahead of a pretrial hearing also set for later this month.

Public records show Jason Miles lived in Houston as of last fall. His criminal background is slim: one conviction in 2007 for driving while license suspended.

KXAN reached out to Jason Miles for a comment but a man answered the phone and said Jason was tied up and would call back. Subsequent calls were not immediately returned.