(NBC) — Comedy returned to NBC Tuesday, the second season premiere of “Night Court” is followed by the Tuesday premiere of the new comedy “Extended Family,” starring Jon Cryer.

Marsha Warfield’s return was a big surprise last spring in the closing seconds of the “Night Court” season finale.

NIGHT COURT — “The Roz Affair” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“It turned out to be extremely funny to be with her and great to have her on the set,” said actor John Larroquette. “She has such great energy, great heart and great comedy.”

And that Louisiana reunion between the original show’s last surviving cast members continues in Tuesday’s season premiere, as they both find their way back to New York.

“He may act like he doesn’t like it here, but we all know that Dan Fielding has a special place in his heart for ‘Night Court,’” said series star Melissa Rauch.

“Extended Family” follows “Night Court” Tuesday Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer play Jim and Julia, parents trying to divorce properly for the sake of their kids, but complications arise when she falls for the owner of the Boston Celtics played by Donald Faison.

EXTENDED FAMILY — “Pilot” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Donald Faison as Trey, Abigail Spencer as Julia, Jon Cryer as Jim

“It’s about two people with very, very different lives … having to find common ground because we have to cooperate and be good to our kids,” said Cryer.

Which includes keeping their schedules straight.

“Night Court” starts the night at 8 p.m., followed by “Extended Family” and then at 9 p.m., a special encore of last night’s premiere of “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,” in case you were otherwise occupied on the first night of 2024.