New roller coaster to be world’s longest, tallest, fastest — traveling 155 mph

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (WJW) — Six Flags Qiddiya is developing what it says will be the world’s longest, fastest and tallest roller coaster, saying “it won’t be for the fainthearted.”

According to Qiddiya Investment Company, “Falcon’s Flight” will travel across approximately 2.5 miles of track at unprecedented speeds of about 155 mph.

The coaster will take riders over a vertical cliff and then dive into a 160-meter-deep valley using magnetic motor acceleration.

The ride will last about three minutes and host 20 riders at a time.

Coaster engineers say passengers will “experience the exhilaration of three electromagnetic propulsion launch systems” while also enjoying the “panoramic views of Six Flags Qiddiya and the Resort Core.”

“Rollercoaster fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating this ride since it was announced as there is nothing quite like it anywhere else,” Phillipe Gas, Qiddiya’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release. “Now we are in the design stage with the experts at Intamin and the engineering team at Six Flags, the excitement is building! Falcon’s Flight will dominate the skyline at Qiddiya weave all the way around our destination, right out of the theme park, up the cliffside, and down the cliff face – the greatest drop of any ride in the world; it won’t be for the fainthearted!”

Currently, the fastest roller coaster in the world — traveling at up to 149 mph — is the Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The world’s tallest, standing at 456 feet, is Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The world’s longest coaster is the Steel Dragon 2000 at Japan’s Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Nagashima, Kuwana.

Falcon’s Flight is set to open in Saudi Arabia in 2023.