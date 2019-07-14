New poll shows President Trump trailing 2020 Democratic candidates

(KXAN) — A new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll shows President Trump is currently trailing the top Democratic contenders.

Former vice president Joe Biden leads the president by 9 points among registered voter.

The poll also shows that Bernie Sanders is ahead of Trump by 7 points, Elizabeth Warren holds a 5 point advantage and Kamala Harris is ahead by just 1 point.

With more than 200 days until the Iowa caucuses, this is a very early snapshot of the general election, and a lot can change in that time period.

With that said, Trump is faring worse than Barack Obama at this same stage of his re-election race.

