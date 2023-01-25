AUSTIN (KXAN) — More help is on the way to get people off the streets and into housing, but is it enough?

Endeavors, a national service organization helping people who are experiencing homelessness, opened its Austin office in January, and so far, they have hit the ground running.

“At the end of this month, we will have 20 individuals housed,” said Jasmine Bartlett, a lead case manager with Endeavors.

The opening of the Austin location goes along with the launch of its Austin Rapid Rehousing Program, which focuses on offering permanent housing and supportive services.

“We give rental assistance, we help them with utilities, and then they stay with a case manager for about 18 months who will assess if they are in need of food, clothing, life skills training,” said Bartlett.

Endeavors said they are confident in their model of getting people into housing. In 2021, 90% of individuals and families who received housing services from Endeavors overcame homelessness.

Bartlett said there are challenges to getting people into housing, Like lack of affordable housing, but they do everything they can to help their clients.

“Some of their barriers why they can’t get housed, that could be negative rental history, they have bad credit, or they have a criminal background,” said Bartlett.

Collaborating with other nonprofits that serve people who are experiencing homelessness is also important.

“Whatever we can’t provide, we can easily reach out to other nonprofits,” said Bartlett.

Estimates show about 4,500 people experiencing homelessness in Austin, but that number could be much higher, Bartlett said.

Endeavors said they received multiple grants to help people. One of those grants is worth $5 million.

