New limited homeless camping ban goes into effect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police start enforcing new homeless camping restrictions Monday morning.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Austin City council voted to approve the limited ban in a 7-4 vote.

The new limited ordinance will effectively:

Ban public camping on sidewalks

Allow sitting/lying on sidewalks unless the sidewalk is within 15 feet of a door of an operating business during business hours or residence

Ban sitting/lying/camping around the ARCH. The prohibited area is bordered by East 4th St, Brushy St., E. 11th St., and Brazos St., excluding any areas under I-35.

Ban camping on land with a high wildfire risk

The changes come following months of contentious debate over where Austin’s homeless can sit, lie and camp.

Council members Alter, Pool, Tovo and Kitchen voted against the restrictions, claiming they didn’t go far enough.

Camping bans on street medians, ADA ramps, under overpasses and within 5 feet of creek or river banks were on the table, but ultimately not approved.