New hygiene mandates expected for Austin food establishments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Health Department expects to issue a new mandate to provide more enforcement and guidance on hygiene practices at food establishments and restaurants, said Jen Samp, a Health Department spokesperson.

Samp did not say exactly what the mandate would include, or when it would be issued, but it could be within days.

News of the mandate comes in response to heightened concerns about transmission of COVID-19, a new virus that has spread across the world this year and was labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. The first three cases of COVID-19 in the Austin area were confirmed Friday.

Samp said the food establishment mandate would be enforced through spot-audits conducted during regular inspections. She did not know if the frequency of inspections would increase, but the Health Department already has strong restaurant hygiene and inspection processes in place, she said.

“We have a lot of inspections happening,” Samp said. “This would be a little on top of what they are already doing.”

Samp said the food establishment mandate would be posted online on the city’s COVID-19 page, when it is issued.

Food establishments are inspected twice a year, according to the city’s website, and the scores are posted online. The city conducted 8,853 inspections in 2019, according to city data.

You can download the city’s restaurant inspection score records here.

The Health Department has been monitoring developments in the spread of the virus and coordinating with the Department of State Health Services and Centers for Disease Control to help control the transmission of the disease locally.

On Wednesday the Health Department issued new and stricter rules for anyone entering a long-term living facility, which includes nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The rules require nearly everyone, including nurses, doctors, visitors, new patients and volunteers, to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. The elderly are among the most vulnerable to the virus. You can read the “control order” here.