New homeless strategy officer addresses media Thursday, Austin Mayor hopeful

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a little more than two weeks on the job, the City of Austin’s new Homeless Strategy Officer, Lori Pampilo Harris, will address the media.

She’s only been in town a short time, but city leaders, like Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler, said they’ve already noticed a difference when it comes to topics and issues surrounding the city’s homelessness problem.

“We’ve had conversations about what you focus on people that are newly homeless to get them in homes and back on their feet right away or whether you focus on folks that are most chronic,” Adler said.

Addressing homelessness is a top priority for the city.

“I have never felt that we are closer than we are today to actually having the political and community will to actually end homelessness in our community,” Adler said.

Adler believes Pampilo Harris will play a key role in finding solutions.

“We have somebody who can help pull together the stakeholders, and the service providers, offenders and keep everyone pointed in the right direction to make really clear what the cities expectations are,” he said.