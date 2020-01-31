New Hampshire primary: Democratic presidential candidates

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CONCORD, N.H. (NEXSTAR) — New Hampshire’s presidential primary is set for Feb. 11, eight days after Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. Below is a list of Democratic candidates that will be on the ballot.

Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet, 55, has served as a Senator from Colorado since 2009 when he was appointed to replace Ken Salazar, who was named Secretary of the Interior. His full candidate profile can be found here.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 77, served two terms as vice president under then-President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. His full candidate profile can be found here.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, 38, would be the youngest person ever to become President should he claim the Democratic nomination and unseat Donald Trump in November. He is also the first openly gay candidate to run for the position. His full candidate profile can be found here.

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, 38, is currently serving as a U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Her full candidate profile can be found here.

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar, 56, announced her candidacy in the middle of a Minnesota snowstorm — fitting to launch her campaign as an advocate of the working class. She is currently serving as a U.S. Senator for Minnesota. Her full candidate profile can be found here.

Deval Patrick

In 2006, Deval Patrick was elected the first black Governor in Massachusetts history. He served two terms in that role from 2007-2015, and in the role, he passed a $13 billion transportation overhaul and helped stop a constitutional amendment that would have banned gay marriage among other achievements. His full candidate profile can be found here.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, 78, is currently serving as U.S. Senator for Vermont, having been sworn into that position in 2007. His full candidate profile can be found here.

Tom Steyer

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, 62, founded the nonprofit organization NextGen America, which arms young people with knowledge on the issues and allows them to teach young voters about them and encourage them to vote. His full candidate profile can be found here.

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, of Massachusetts, is credited with the idea to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which opened its doors in 2011. Her full candidate profile can be found here.

Andrew Yang

After the 2008 recession, businessman Andrew Yang, 45, launched the nonprofit Venture for America, which focused on helping the next generation of entrepreneurs gain the skills needed to create jobs. His full candidate profile can be found here.