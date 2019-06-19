New dumpsters planned for Barton Creek Greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is planning on introducing two new dumpsters at the Barton Creek Greenbelt in an effort to help keep the area beautiful.

The dumpsters will be installed at the 360 and Gaines Trail-heads. These sites will provide a secondary site for Greenbelt Maintenance to place trash they collect.

According to John Nixon with the PARD, the dumpsters are necessary due to Austin’s rapid population growth. The dumpsters will reportedly cost $102 per month and will be paid for by the PARD maintenance budget.

The new dumpsters are expected to be delivered to the Barton Creek Greenbelt on Thursday.