New details released in Post South Lamar homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was gunned down steps from his apartment at the Post South Lamar apartments on Monday, July 9, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an arrest affidavit.

Austin police say Christian Meroney, 32, died 10 feet away from his apartment #3030. According to court documents, Charles Curry, 29, the person who is charged with murder in Meroney’s death, lived on the same floor in unit #3039 — six doors down from Meroney.

Investigators discovered two defects on the walls in the hallway and one defect in the unit #3031’s apartment door. Next to Meroney’s body, police found a crumpled up temporary check made out to the apartment with the memo line that read: July rent #3030. The affidavit doesn’t reveal any motive or what led up to shots being fired at Meroney.

Two days after Meroney’s homicide, on Wednesday, July 11, police say Curry went on a shooting spree in south Austin that injured two people. Austin police say with the help of surveillance video from one of the shootings, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle and traced it back to Curry.

Curry was arrested several hours after the shooting spree started as he was trying to get back into his apartment complex, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police found a Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistol was found inside his Chevrolet Tahoe. The ballistics collected from the homicide were a match to the firearm in Curry’s SUV.

Curry is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on a murder charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His cash-only bond has been set at $3 million. If he does post bail, he will be required to wear a GPS device, surrender his passport and he won’t be able to have firearms.