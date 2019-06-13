New details emerge in high-speed Georgetown crash that killed one teen

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One teen is dead and at least four others are injured after a 2006 Mazda sedan crashed on State Highway 130 in Georgetown just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the car was in the fast lane and traveling close to 100 mph when the driver attempted to pass another car in front of his by going around on the left-hand shoulder.

“It looked like he was trying to go around a vehicle, and that vehicle he was trying to go around was trying to move out of their way, and that’s when the evasive maneuver occurred,” Georgetown Police Sergeant Chris Gerstner said.

The driver lost control and cut across the highway and service road, before flipping several times and landing in a creek below the road.

When investigators arrived at the scene they found the car upside down.

The Mazda was carrying five people at the time of the crash, two women and three men. The three men were thrown from the car killing one, 18-year-old Jairo Garcia. According to police, none of the men were wearing their seatbelts.

The two women were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the fire department, they along with one of the men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The last of the three men underwent emergency surgery and is currently in the intensive care unit.

Investigators are still working to determine why the driver made the unsafe pass, and if she’ll face any charges.