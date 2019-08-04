New defense strategy for mass shootings is being encouraged across the country

(KXAN) — A defense strategy for mass shootings designed in Central Texas is being encouraged across the country.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Program at Texas State partnered with the Walmart Corporation to educate people on what’s called “Avoid, Deny, Defend.”

“It gives people a very short treatise of what to do, how to prioritize your actions in an incident and again if you don’t have the ability to do anything else, just simply get away or avoid and run away and the second one is to deny access to your facility or barricade where you are and then at the last resource, with the resources you have, defend yourself,” said security expert Jeff Broaddus.

