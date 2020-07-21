New COVID-19 antiviral trial underway in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The antiviral drug Merimepodib, originally developed to treat hepatitis-C, is now part of a Phase II study at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. The hospital has begun enrolling patients as part of the trial. The drug is being used in conjunction with the antiviral Remdesivir, the primary treatment being used across the country.

Merimepodib, in a lab, showed the ability to work in synergy with Remdesivir, boosting the viral fighting ability of both drugs. Some participants in the trial will receive Merimepodib, while others will receive a placebo. Participants will continue to receive Remdesivir throughout the trial.

According to Dr. Matthew Robinson, Director of Infectious Diseases at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, 20-40 patients could participate in the trial. Dr. Robinson says pre-pandemic antivirals trials and the analysis that follows could take months, but the pandemic should accelerate that process.

KXAN is learning more about the trial and what it could mean for COVID-19 patients.