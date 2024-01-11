Austin (KXAN) — Developers and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new affordable housing project Wednesday morning. The complex in North Austin will bring 275 new units to tenants making less than 60% of the median income.

Residents began moving into the James on Grand Avenue apartments in just the last few weeks, NRP Group Vice President of Development, Maxwell Whipple said. He said some work is ongoing on at least one of the apartment’s buildings but should be finished soon.

Whipple said the complex’s goal is to provide tenants an affordable place to live without sacrificing high quality.

“There’s just such a tremendous demand here in Williamson County, and then in North Austin for these affordable units with how expensive rent has been over the last few years. We’re really proud that we’re able to bring this development to fruition,” Whipple said.

He said those who meet the requirements of affordable housing like this often need help to afford or find childcare as well.

Whipple said the complex will also have an after-school program with on on-site coordinator, giving kids a place to go after class until their parent gets home from work.

He said the development also has plans to provide learning opportunities about budgeting, first-time homeownership, and other programs to help tenants gain more agency.

“We want this to be a stepping stone for future success. Whether it’s moving into a market-rate development or even into homeownership in the future,” Whipple said.

Williamson County Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting. She said it was back in 2019 when she was first approached by NRP developers about the project.

Cook said the demand for affordable housing in the county is extremely high, with waiting lists for existing affordable housing developments already backlogged.

“If you talk to any of the service centers across Williamson County, the numbers of people coming to them looking for housing and a solution are tremendous,” Cook said.

She said developments like these are just one solution to the increasing shortage, but more long-term change at the local, state, and federal levels are needed.

“Affordable housing is absolutely critical to being able at the end of the month to know that I get to stay because ‘I can afford where I’m living,'” Cook said.