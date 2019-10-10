New Census offices set to open Thursday, local efforts underway

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Democrats are quick to blame President Donald Trump’s single-minded efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act for the increase in the nation’s uninsured rate. But census numbers suggest other explanations as well, from the administration’s immigration crackdown to the strong job market (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local and federal groups are working to build community trust after the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to next year’s Census.

“We have to validate those concerns that folks in the community have about participating in the Census but we have to also make sure they understand just what’s a stake if they don’t participate,” John Lawler, the program manager at the Austin-Travis County Complete Count Committee said.

Thursday U.S. Census Bureau officials are opening two offices one in Travis County and the other in Williamson that will account for 20 counties.

The Austin-Travis County Complete Count Committee is already hard at work to ensure everyone is accounted for.

“Most folks don’t really understand just how important the census is when it comes to different levels of funding,” Lawler said. “When you wake up in the morning and you jump in your car the road you’re driving on the funding that is established for that road funneled by data from the Census.”

In 2010, nearly 60 percent of people living in the east Austin-Pleasant Valley area did not mail back their census questionnaire, requiring more costly and difficult in-person follow up to count those missing.

That’s why the committee is teaming with community agencies including healthcare, educational, governmental and faith-based groups.

“This is totally different from how we’ve done with our Census outreach in the past,” Lawler said. “Our hope is for each of these partners to identify the best means of communicating with their community – be it reminders in the church bulletin, neighborhood canvassing, or informational events organized by PTAs.”