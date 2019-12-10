New Braunfels police lieutenant arrested on child porn charge

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A New Braunfels police lieutenant was arrested Monday and faces a possession of child pornography charge, the department confirmed to KXAN.

Lt. Jacob Pullen was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers and has been on administrative leave since Nov. 14 when the New Braunfels Police Department was notified of the Rangers’ investigation.

Action on his employment can only begin after an indictment per the rules that govern civil service, the department said. Pullen is still on administrative leave because of that.

Pullen was hired by the department in 2006.

KXAN reached out to the Texas Rangers for more information but has not heard back.