New Braunfels man dies at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels resident William Brunson, 49, suffered a heart attack while hiking Big Bend National Park on Saturday.

Brunson was hiking on the Marufo Vega Trail with his backpacking group when he began to show signs consistent with a heart attack.

Park rangers with emergency medical training responded to treat Brunson. Soon after, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol began to transport him to the hospital via helicopter.

Brunson lost consciousness during transit. Rangers and paramedics began CPR and administered shocks using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Attempts to resuscitate Brunson were unsuccessful.

“We are truly saddened by this loss of life,” said acting Superintendent David Elkowitz. “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Brunson.”