New Braunfels left with a nearly $20K tab after firefighters cause damage in hotel during quarantine

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Three firefighters have been disciplined and another has resigned after drinking and causing water damage to a hotel back in April, a city spokesperson says.

In an email to KXAN, New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno says the four firefighters were asked to quarantine after being potentially exposed to COVID-19 while responding to a medical emergency.

Camareno says they were given the option to quarantine at a hotel “in order to avoid exposure to family and friends.”

That’s when he says “alcohol was consumed and water damage occurred to the hotel.”

According to city policy, he says the firefighters were still considered to be on duty at the time.

Camareno says the water damage was caused by an overflowing bathtub “and it has since been determined to have been caused accidentally.”

“The city reacted quickly by immediately working with the hotel to reach a solution regarding repairs to their facility and to address the conduct of city personnel,” Camareno wrote.

He says the city has paid about $19,775 for hotel repairs.

The Texas Municipal League also paid an additional $10,000 through their risk pool, Camareno says.

He says the firefighter responsible for the damage resigned before city administration completed their investigation.

Camareno says the other three firefighters have since received disciplinary action, but didn’t say how.

“The choices made by these firefighters are disappointing, but those actions should not reflect on the culture, professionalism, and commitment of the New Braunfels Fire Department or the City of New Braunfels. All matters in this incident have been resolved and no further action will be taken,” Camareno told KXAN News.