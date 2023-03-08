Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 8, 2023.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A New Braunfels High School teacher was arrested this week and faces a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Bryant Shephard, 41, was arrested Tuesday after New Braunfels Independent School District officials alerted the New Braunfels Police Department that he was “observed having inappropriate contact with a female student while on campus,” according to a press release from the City of New Braunfels. An attorney is not listed online for him.

According to the release, NBISD officials notified NBPD of the incident on Thursday, March 2, and detectives immediately began their investigation, which led to the arrest warrant.

The warrant was served by members of the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Following his arrest, Shephard, who was found at an address in San Antonio, was taken to the Bexar County Jail without further incident and bond was set at $250,000.

Shephard is awaiting transfer to the Comal County Jail.

Improper relationship between an educator and student is a second-degree felony.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Shephard potentially faces additional charges, officials said.

It was not clear in the release if Shephard was removed from his position at the school. KXAN has reached out to New Braunfels ISD and will update this article when a response is received.

Anyone who believes they are, or someone they know may be, a victim is encouraged to call New Braunfels Police at 830-221-4100.