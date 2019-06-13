Neighbors raise concern on bus drop offs after 6-year-old struck by 18-wheeler

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Family members of a 6-year-old hit by an 18-wheeler while getting off his bus in Elgin Tuesday say their son is recovering well.

The young boy, Jairo, is expected to make it home from the hospital soon. His family says it’s a miracle that he’s okay, with no broken bones and just some cuts and bruises.

Jairo’s family says he was thrown to the side when the truck’s tire hit him…leaving a big tire mark across his chest.

However, after the accident that could’ve taken his life neighbors are questioning the way Elgin ISD’s bus drops off their kids at this mobile home park that sits along the busy Highway 290.

Parents at the mobile home say the problem is the school bus never pulls in the driveway to drop off kids. They say it just pulls over on the side of 290 where the speed limit is 70 mph.

KXAN reached out to Elgin ISD’s superintendent with questions about the safety of the bus stop at this location. Additionally, KXAN asked for information on whether the district will be making changes to where buses stop.

The district responded by thanking first responders and saying they’re glad the student is okay.