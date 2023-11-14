AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a neighbor, Tuesday was the funeral for the three people who died in the home of that hostage situation Saturday morning in south Austin.

APD was called out for a reported stabbing on Bernoulli Drive.

It turned into a hostage situation that ultimately ended in the deaths of APD SWAT officer Jorge Pastore, two other victims and the person police identified as the suspect.

‘Really supported them’

A woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a neighbor of the three people who died.

Tuesday, the Islamic Center of Greater Austin held services for Eman El Nemr-Nassar and her sons, Ahmed and Riad Nassar.

The woman KXAN spoke with said she went to show her support.

“There were a lot of people. They had a lot of friends and neighbors,” the neighbor said. “I noticed that the Muslim community came out and really supported them.”

She said the family of five lived at the home on Bernoulli Drive: a father, mother and three adult children.

“It was always good interactions,” she said. “The crowd today showed that this was a good family. I don’t know what caused all of this commotion — whether it’s mental illness.”

She said the father was out of the country at the time of the incident. But she said he made it back for the funeral.

“My husband said that when he saw him, he came over twice and immediately cried,” she said.

The neighbor said it warmed her heart to see so many come out to support the family as they process this tragedy.

“The person that conducted the service at the mosque, he was saying regardless of the circumstances, don’t judge,” the neighbor said. “You know, don’t judge, keep an open heart. And we must forgive, you know, because this is what God would want us to do.”