Nationwide Christmas tree shortage means you’ll pay more this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This holiday season, a nationwide Christmas tree shortage could means you may pay more for that perfect tree.

Tree farmers and those who own tree lots are warning that they’re facing shortages.

Papa Noel runs six lots in the Austin area and a tree farm in North Carolina, where they ship in Frazier Firs. For years now, they’ve also shipped in Nobles which come from the Pacific Northwest. However, quantity has slimmed down from that shipment over the years.

Lars Anderson is a manager at Papa Noels, and he says this year’s shortages can be traced back to the recession a decade ago. Many tree farmers went out of business, meaning fewer trees were planted.

“They couldn’t borrow the money they needed to continue to plant,” he said, “It takes ten years for a crop to reach fruition, and it’s still taking a hit,” said Anderson.

Papa Noel’s usually ships in a few thousand Noble Fir trees from Oregon and Washington, but with supplies cut this year, only a few hundred are coming in

Papa Noel’s lots also sell Fraser Firs from a farm in North Carolina. To make up for the loss, Papa Noel Christmas Trees has increased its prices by 5%.

To make sure you get the perfect tree for you and your family this year, Lars Anderson suggests you get into one of the six tree lots as soon as possible. The trees range anywhere from $100 to $1,000.