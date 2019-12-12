Western Michigan University professor weighs in on former NFL player fraud

(KXAN) — After 10 former NFL players were indicted for defrauding the NFL healthcare program of $3.4 million, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Professor Mark Dotson weighed in on the ongoing investigation.
Dotson is a former prosecutor, and teaches courses in torts, remedies and criminal procedures
In a statement, Dotson said,
“This appears to be a case of classic fraud on the players association. Criminal actions being brought by the government will vindicate the rights of the players association, or government depending on who the proper parties of interest are.
At the minimum the court will seek restitution for the health care program’s funding agency. Players also face possible jail time and fines, not to mention no longer being allowed to benefit from other healthcare programs they may otherwise have been allowed to participate, which could be significant based on the nature of the sport they played, especially the concerns with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (concussion).”