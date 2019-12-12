Live Now
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Western Michigan University professor weighs in on former NFL player fraud

National

by: Kayla Peterman

Posted: / Updated:
Clinton Portis

FILE – This Sept. 12, 2010, file photo shows Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis before the start of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Landover, Md. Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program. They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

(KXAN) — After 10 former NFL players were indicted for defrauding the NFL healthcare program of $3.4 million, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Professor Mark Dotson weighed in on the ongoing investigation.

Dotson is a former prosecutor, and teaches courses in torts, remedies and criminal procedures

In a statement, Dotson said,

This appears to be a case of classic fraud on the players association. Criminal actions being brought by the government will vindicate the rights of the players association, or government depending on who the proper parties of interest are. 

At the minimum the court will seek restitution for the health care program’s funding agency. Players also face possible jail time and fines, not to mention no longer being allowed to benefit from other healthcare programs they may otherwise have been allowed to participate, which could be significant based on the nature of the sport they played, especially the concerns with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (concussion).”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss