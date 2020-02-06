WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officer saving life of infant who stopped breathing

WAYNESBORO, Georgia (NBC News) — Bodycam footage shows the moment a Georgia police officer saved a baby who stopped breathing.

Waynesboro Police Sergeant Harold Drummond arrived at a store parking lot last month and found a six-month-old baby A.J. not breathing.

The footage shows Drummond using his fingers to perform CPR on the infant.

The child’s family says they’re grateful for the sergeant’s life-saving actions.

A.J. is happy and healthy, back home with his parents and twin sister.

Drummond, who has only been sergeant for two years, says he was nervous at the time.

“I would prefer to look down the barrel of a gun than to look down at a baby in distress,” said Drummond. “The fact that I’m having this baby, holding this baby, the fact that I’m looking at the parents and they’re begging me, asking me to help them. I was extremely nervous. It wasn’t an option, it was an obligation.”