Vigil for Heidi Broussard to be held in south Austin on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friends of Heidi Broussard, the Austin mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car near Houston in December, will gather Saturday evening to honor the 33-year-old.

Broussard and her three-week-old baby Margot Carey went missing on Dec. 12 and on Dec. 19, Texas Rangers and the FBI tracked the two to a home in northwest Harris County. Margot was found safe inside the home.

The vigil will be held at the Mary Moore Searight Park in south Austin. It will start at 6:30 p.m.

Broussard was laid to rest last weekend.

Heidi’s friend Magen Fieramusca is charged with kidnapped and tampering with a corpse in connection to her death. Her first court date is set for February 3 at the request of her attorneys.

KXAN will report back with details and photos of the vigil on Saturday evening.

