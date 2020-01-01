The story behind the viral post about Fort Bragg soldiers deploying on New Year’s Day

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (KXAN) — Before the sun came up on Jan. 1, 2020, hundreds of paratroopers prepared to deploy from their base in North Carolina to Iraq.

Fort Bragg’s Facebook page shared a photo of the military members lining up and entering their transport with a simple message: “While the rest of the country is celebrating the new year, Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to Iraq. Please keep them and all of our Service members in your prayers.”

Later Wednesday morning, it shared a post from the 82nd Airborne Division with more information about the soldiers’ mission. It said more than 750 All American Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division as well as equipment are headed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The Military Times is reporting an additional 4,000 American troops are expected to deploy later this week, which adds up to nearly 14,000 who have deployed to the area over the past six months as a response to concerns about Iranian aggression.

This deployment comes after U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq killed 25 fighters. According to the Associated Press, the airstrikes were retaliation for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that killed an American contractor and hurt American and Iraqi troops.

In the days after the airstrikes, dozens of Iran-supported militiamen broke into the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, which Defense Secretary Mark Esper said was the reason for the deployment.

“This is why we exist,” wrote the 82nd Airborne Division Facebook page. “Your Paratroopers have trained and prepared for events like these since their arrival to the All American Division, and they are trained and ready to answer the nation’s call.