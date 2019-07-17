New act bans people convicted of ‘severe’ human trafficking from operating commercial vehicles

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — People convicted of human trafficking will no longer be allowed to drive commercial vehicles in the United States.

President Donald Trump signed the initiative called “No Human Trafficking on Our Road Act” — a move aimed at curbing human trafficking in the United States by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“This is an important step in the Department-wide campaign to keep America’s roadways, railways, airways, and waterways from being used for human trafficking,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“By enforcing a lifetime ban on any CMV driver convicted of severe human trafficking, we aim to deliver a strong and effective deterrent to this abhorrent behavior,” said Transportation official Raymond P. Martinez.“If a commercial driver is convicted of using their commercial motor vehicle related to human trafficking—that person will never be driving interstate commercial vehicles again.”

This act carries greater weight in Texas as the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported that the state had a recorded 455 cases of human trafficking in 2018 – the second-highest of any state in the nation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking you can call 1-888-373-7888 to get help.