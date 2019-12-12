Man hacks into family’s Ring camera, tells little girl he’s Santa Claus and he’s her ‘best friend’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NBC News) — A family in Tennessee was shaken to its core after someone apparently hacked their newly-purchased Ring camera, and then started talking to their young daughter.

Ashley LeMay bought the camera on the recommendation of a friend, and she thought it would be a good way to keep track of her daughters. Just days later, someone hijacked the camera and terrified LeMay’s 8-year-old daughter.

The voice, presumably a male’s, said to the girl, among other things, “I’m Santa Claus. Don’t you want to be my best friend?”

The hacker also played music over the speaker and told the girl to mess up her bedroom and break her television. It kept asking if they could be friends.

Needless to say, LeMay returned the Ring system soon after the incident.

This isn’t the first report of someone unlawfully gaining access to home surveillance cameras. Earlier this month, a family in Florida said someone hacked their cameras and used racial slurs toward the family’s son.