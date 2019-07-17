Father tosses 5-year-old into ocean, yelling “learn to swim!”

(WESH) — A man accused of throwing his 5-year-old son into the Atlantic ocean has posted bond and was released from jail Tuesday.

Witnesses say John Bloodworth left the child alone in the water as he repeatedly dove from a Daytona Beach pier.

“I said, ‘I can’t take this no more.’ So I went down to the pier, down to the shore and confronted him myself,” witness Mitch Brown said.

Brown is a former Georgia State Trooper. He’s on vacation in Daytona Beach with his family.

Brown says they were having dinner on the Main Street Pier Monday night when he and his family noticed a child trying to bob above the waves on the side of the pier.

“The little kid was out here by himself. Completely by himself. There was nobody around him, no adults,” Brown said.

Brown said other people were watching as Bloodsworth would tumble from the pier, swim past his child, and throw him into the waves while yelling at him to learn to swim.

