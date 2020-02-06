National Wear Red Day brings awareness to women’s No. 1 health threat: cardiovascular disease

Austin (KXAN) — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, together with its signature movement, Go Red for Women®, encourages you to ‘wear red and give’ today on National Wear Red Day® to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease: women’s greatest health threat.

Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of one in three women – or a third of mothers, sisters and friends – and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.

While 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, disparities in care for women’s heart and brain health continue to exist.

Mayor Steve Adler will present a proclamation at 11 a.m. at City Hall declaring February 7, 2020 as National Wear Red Day in Austin. The proclamation is intended to raise awareness in Austin about heart disease in women and demonstrate the city’s ongoing commitment to being a healthy city for all.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health and locally presented by St. David’s HealthCare, encourages you to show your support by wearing red and giving throughout the month of February to help save lives of women around the world.

Community members are encouraged to join the Go Red for Women movement in support of women’s health by: