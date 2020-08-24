Zoom reporting ‘partial’ outage globally with meetings, webinars Monday

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zoom, the videoconferencing program that has exploded in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Monday morning partial outages in its meeting and video webinar functionality.

According to Zoom’s website, they started receiving reports about users not being able to access meetings and webinars around 5:51 a.m. Pacific. The site’s technical team’s subsequent update about 30 minutes after the first update said they are “continuing to work on a fix for this issue.”

At 6:50 a.m. Pacific, site administrators said they’ve identified the issue.

According to the website DownDetector.com, outages are heavily impacting the East Coast of the U.S., as well as in Europe, specifically London, England.

In the U.S., the site shows Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston as trouble spots, along with Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

In Texas, the site is showing a growing outage in the Dallas area, with light to moderate outage activity in Houston and San Antonio.

The outages are delaying the start of classes at St. Edward’s University, however, and officials there want students to know they need to check with professors about their classes, and not just assume they are canceled. Officials are trying to get alternative videoconferencing options like Google Meet online so future classes can go uninterrupted, they said in an email.

Texas State also confirmed they are having technical issues using the web browser version. They are joining from the Zoom smartphone app is working for them, however. Those issues came after the initial problems and were reported on Zoom’s website around 9:15 a.m.

Parents in Pflugerville Independent School District have said the outage doesn’t appear to be affecting them, as of 8:50 a.m. Monday.

Zoom hasn’t given a timetable on when the issues could be fixed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.