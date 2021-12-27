Your family could receive COVID-19 funeral funding from FEMA

AUSTIN (NBC News) — A federal program designed to help cover the funeral costs for people who died from COVID-19 is going largely untapped.

According to report by the Associated Press, families who’ve lost loved ones can apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a reimbursement of up to $9,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

FEMA has already paid out $1.5 billion in funeral reimbursements to 226,000 people since January 2020, however, the U.S. just surpassed 800,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

This suggests hundreds of thousands of families who may be eligible have not yet taken advantage of the benefit. Visit FEMA.gov to learn more about eligibility and to apply.