The video on this story is from June 22, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/KXAN) – The world’s largest Buc-ee’s will hold its grand opening Monday. But it won’t hold the title for long.

In 2021, the company announced plans to build a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The store was constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people east of Knoxville and just north of the Great Smoky Mountains.

That would be nearly 8,000 square feet bigger than the New Braunfels store which the company said was the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet.

In June 2022, the travel center announced plans to replace its existing store in Luling.

That store, along Interstate 10 just an hour outside of Austin, will span more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s ever built. The center will also include 120 fuel stations and favorites like Texas barbecue, Beaver nuggets and clean bathrooms.