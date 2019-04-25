keep kxan

Work stress, overtime contribute to 2.8M workers’ deaths per year: report

National News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin (KRON)

Posted: / Updated:
487795974_1556213813638

business, people, fail, paperwork and technology concept – businessman with laptop computer and papers working in office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Your job may literally be killing you. 

That’s according to a new report by the United Nations, which states that stress from work in addition to excessive hours and occupational disease are contributing factors in nearly 2.8 million deaths every year. 

According to the report, about one-third (36.1%) of the world’s workforce now works “excessive hours,” which is defined in the report as working more than 48 hours per week.

Another 374 million people are either injured on the job, or become sick because of their jobs. 

The rate was especially high for female workers. 

>> Click here to read the report. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss