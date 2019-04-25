Work stress, overtime contribute to 2.8M workers’ deaths per year: report

business, people, fail, paperwork and technology concept – businessman with laptop computer and papers working in office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Your job may literally be killing you.

That’s according to a new report by the United Nations, which states that stress from work in addition to excessive hours and occupational disease are contributing factors in nearly 2.8 million deaths every year.

According to the report, about one-third (36.1%) of the world’s workforce now works “excessive hours,” which is defined in the report as working more than 48 hours per week.

Another 374 million people are either injured on the job, or become sick because of their jobs.

The rate was especially high for female workers.

