Woman told to ‘lose some weight’ has 50 lbs. ovarian cyst removed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) — After months of unexplained weight gain and stomach issues, an Alabama woman had a 50-pound ovarian cyst removed from her body.

Kayla Rahn told WSFA she was having trouble doing day-to-day activities due to the cyst.

“I couldn’t even walk to my car without losing my breath,” said Rahn.

Doctors initially told her she just needed to lose some weight.

“I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight,” said Rahn. “I legit looked like I was a solid 9 months pregnant. We went to dinner and someone asked me if I was having twins. It was frustrating and rough.”

